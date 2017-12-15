As many as 26,339 Maharashtra farmers committed suicide in last 17 years, state govt tells Assembly

Nagpur: As many as 26,339 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra from 2001 to October 2017, of which 12,805 took the extreme step due to indebtedness and unproductive land, the state government said on Friday.

"The number of farmers, who committed suicide from 2001 to October 2017 is 26,339. Of them, 12,805 farmers killed themselves due to unproductive land, indebtedness, and insistence on repayment of the loan," Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil told the Legislative Assembly.

He was speaking on the issue of farmers' suicide raised by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

"Between 1 January and 15 August this year, 580 farmers from Marathwada region committed suicide. Beed district alone reported 115 suicides (this year)," Patil said.