As India pushes for generic drugs, Jan Aushadhi stores emerge as solution to high medicine prices and unemployment

Ask anyone in Subhash Nagar for direction to house number 11 in block 1 and you are likely to face a question in return: “So, you want to see the Dawaiwalla (the medicine man)?"

Shailender Arora is neither a doctor nor a pharmacist, but a go-to man for cheap but high-quality medicines for the residents of this not so posh colony in Delhi.

His home has grown to the status of a landmark after he left his profitable business of polymers to sell medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. An open space where hardly two sedans can be parked at a time was converted to fit in a well-lit medical store.

How it started

For Arora, it was the calling of the movement initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide affordable healthcare to all, that led him to switch his business to a Jan Aushadhi store.

"The more we sell medicine, the more our nation gets closer to the dream of providing affordable healthcare to all. Jan Aushadhi stores are the government-affiliated drug stores from where people can collect high-quality but cheap medicines," he said while thronged with a group of buyers whom he was busy handing over medicines with.

Soon after the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014, it went ahead with reviving the ailing Jan Aushadhi scheme introduced by the previous UPA government.

The programme, which is implemented through Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals aims at assisting youths to earn a living by selling cheap but quality generic medicine through drug stores christened as Jan Aushadhi stores. The BPPI provides financial assistance to open such stores and provides medicine supply to them.

During the present regime, the increasing number of Jan Aushadhi stores have not only become dispensers of cheap and quality medicines across the nation but have also provided jobs to thousands of unemployed youths.

Middle-aged Arora considers himself a foot-soldier of this movement says that gaining an employment by opening a Jan Aushadhi store was never his motto.

"What drew me towards opening a drug store under the scheme was the opportunity to change the lives of millions of ailing people by giving them a hope to survive," he added.

He fondly remembers the smile of a cancer patient when he came to know that he can buy an anti-cancer injection prescribed by the doctor at just Rs 259 from a Jan Aushadhi store, which he was till then buying at Rs 12,000 from the market.

"Can any money, any employment opportunity or any other material success buy me the joy which the dying patients smile brought to me," he asks.

Though an employment opportunity was not the goal to open a Jan Aushadhi store for Arora, for many it is. Hence the present government had to tweak the policy of the scheme so as to comfortably accommodate their dreams.

No movement can survive without sound economics functioning behind it. The lack of an economically viable model was the reason behind the ambitious Janaushdhi schemes ailing condition during the UPA regime. While changing the rules of the game, the present government took this reality into consideration.

Deviating from the policies of the UPA government, the Jan Aushadhi stores were given a robust business model which could very well compete with any medical store that sold pricey patented medicines.

What are generic drugs?

Generic medicines, though without any brand label, are equivalent to branded medicines in terms of safety, strength, route of administration, quality, and performance characteristics. The generic variant of any medicine is many times cheaper than its branded variant.

A report published in India Infoline shows the price difference between generic and branded medicines. It observes that the branded variant of Ciprofloxacin (250 mg), an antibiotic used to treat a number of bacterial infections costs Rs 55.10 in a general drug store, but it's made available for Rs 11.10 in any Jan Aushadhi store which sells the generic variant of the medicine.

Similarly, Diclofenac (100 mg) SR used to relieve pain, swelling (inflammation), and joint stiffness caused by arthritis costs Rs 51.91 in the open market and Rs 3.35 in Jan Aushadhi stores, whereas, the price difference between the branded and the generic variant of Cetrizine (10 mg) an antihistamine used to relieve allergy is Rs 34.75. Almost every medicine sold in Jan Aushadhi stores have a price difference with branded medicines in similar ranges.

The early years

Ironically, despite this price benefit given by these stores to consumers, during the UPA regime, the Jan Aushadhi stores were unable to compete with drug stores which sold medicines at far higher prices than them.

Pallavi Sharma an expert in this field writes about the difference between the strategies taken up by NDA in the national health policies of 2002 and 2017 respectively. "The National Health Policy 2002 advocated the use of generic drugs only in the rubric of essential medicines. The new policy, however, substantially departs from this approach and focuses on generic variants of all drugs and not just those in the essential lists," she writes.

The UPA government which was elected in the year 2004 and again in 2009, launched the Jan Aushadhi scheme in 2008, providing a very limited number of essential drugs. This was one of the reasons why the scheme failed.

“During that period very few medicines were available on the stores which affected the business of the Jan Aushadhi stores,” says an official of the BPPI on the condition of anonymity.

He further added, "These centres functioned at a very low-profit margin of 16 percent. Until and unless the sale volume was high, it was difficult to sustain the business. Profit was limited to the number of medicines those were made available by BPPI.”

Added to this disadvantage was the lack of awareness among the masses that restricted the sale of even the medicines, which were available in these shops. “Even many educated people did not know the benefit of generic medicines. There was no pro-active effort to create public awareness on generic medicines,” he pointed out.

As a result of the half-hearted effort of the previous UPA regimes, the Jan Aushadhi stores never emerged as full-fledged drug stores and lost business to the pharmacies which sold medicines at far higher rates. Consequently, more than half of the Jan Aushadhi stores, which opened during the UPA regime closed during that period itself.

"There were only 97 such shops in 2014 out of the more than 370, which opened since 2008," said Avdesh Kumar, another official in BPPI.

The revamp

The trend saw a U-turn along with the Jan Aushadhi stores' change in direction in the policy of the scheme. The Jan Aushadhi stores were given the opportunity to emerge as full-fledged drug stores.

“The change was evident as the list of medicines which were made available through these shops grew from 120 to 757 at a tremendous pace. Parallelly, a massive awareness campaign was made among the masses,” says Kumar.

Pallavi Sharma interprets the new approach taken by the present regime. "It also goes a step beyond infrastructural support for low-cost drugs, into educating masses about branded and non-branded drugs and busting myths about the quality of the latter, if they meet all prescribed standard."

Another game changer was Modi’s appeal to the health practitioners to prescribe generic medicines only.

"We will bring in a legal framework by which if a doctor writes a prescription, he has to write in it that it will be enough for patients to buy generic medicines and he need not buy any other medicines,” he had said.

The prime minister’s appeal was soon followed by an MCI circular to the doctors instructing them to prescribe only generic drugs, which made an indelible mark among the educated class.

Arora says that this was a game changer and buyers started streaming to his shop after that as it created awareness about the availability of cheaper medicines among the masses.

The shops which were somehow continuing to be in business suddenly started making profits.

"We could not sell even a single medicine in the first six months after opening the shop in the year 2015, but now we sell medicines worth nearly Rs 14 lakh a month," said Shailender Arora.

He expects to achieve a turnover of Rs 80 lakh by the end of the ongoing financial year.

The number of shops opened throughout the nation too saw a drastic jump. From nearly 97 shops in 2014, the number has increased to 3,000 by the end of 2017, emerging not only as providers of affordable medication but also job creators.

"As opening a Jan Aushadhi store has become a lucrative business, we receive a flurry of applications every day seeking permission to open such shops in various parts of the country,” he added.

To open the government-affiliated drug store, the applicant has to first obtain approval from the BPPI, the remaining procedure is like starting any other pharmacy where he needs to get a drug licence and a trade licence.

“In a conservative estimate, every Jan Aushadhi store has two persons engaged in it. That way this scheme has directly created 6,000 jobs, in 3,000 shops” says Kumar. Many shops have engaged more than two persons.

Arora whose shop remains open nearly 14 hours a day and caters to the demand of 1,000 buyers every day has employed four youth to assist him and his son to run the business.

The caste structure of medicines

However, not all Jan Aushadhi stores are doing as good a business as Arora's. For example, the Jan Aushadhi store run by Mahendra Prasad near a slum dweller's colony in Dwarka is somehow managing to remain profitable.

Sitting in his drug store idly, Prasad said that like in the Indian society, in drug business too, medicines have castes. In this system, the generic medicines are the out-castes.

"Many doctors do not prescribe the unbranded medicine and many hospitals do not use it on their patients. This makes selling generic medicine a challenging task,” says Prasad who is also a trained pharmacist.

Generic medicines are low-priced drugs. Consequently, the business of generic medicines is low-profit yielding. In contrary, the high-priced branded medicines yield a high profit.

The very economics of profiteering makes branded medicines the natural choice of the medicos, as the wide profit margin is shared among the doctors, drug stores, distributors, and medicine manufacturing companies.

“Forget about doctors, I have seen even quacks prescribing branded medicines,” says Prasad pointing at the gravity of the problem.

Despite the Medical Council of India’s order to doctors to only prescribe generic medicines, many health practitioners in rural parts violate the order, says Avdesh Kumar. “There are allegations against doctors working even in the government sector prescribing branded drug,” he said.

He further added that there are also complaints against private clinics of spreading wrong information about the quality of generic drugs, whereas there is nothing to be worried about it.

Each batch of medicine distributed under the scheme is certified by BPPI’s empanelled National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited laboratories. Moreover, only companies certified under the WHO's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) are allowed to supply medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

Though the BPPI has made enough efforts to bust the myths and rumors about generic medicines, pre-existing information disparity in the Indian society helps the medicine caste system prevail. A large section of the poorer strata of the society is yet to avail the information about the benefits of generic medicine.

"The benefits of Jan Aushadhi stores have mostly been derived by the educated section because it is hard for anyone to mislead them. But the poor and less educated class of the society often fall prey to quacks and unscrupulous health practitioners,” says Prasad.

What fortifies the caste system is the common belief among many that highly priced medicines are more effective than the low priced ones, but in contrary, in this case, the opposite is true. “Many people are yet to understand the reason behind the price difference of branded and generic medicines,” he said.

Arora says that the lack of awareness among the masses about generic medicines and the scheme is where the Jan Aushadhi stores should step in.

“Even in my case, I saw that many doctors in the locality used to prescribe branded drugs. But we used to convince people to buy the generic variant of the drug. As a result, nowadays many patients insist that the doctors prescribe the generic variant,” he said.

He added that the high quality and the low price of the medicines sold in Jan Aushadhi stores ensure that buyers always return to buy more medicines.

“It is true that the poor class is yet to know more about the scheme, but the word of mouth has spread like wildfire among the rich and the upper middle class, pushing the caste boundaries of medicine to its edge,” he added.

Prasad suggested that a vigorous campaign in the lines of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan would be very effective at this moment.

The dream

Medicos not prescribing generic medicines are not the only reason why Prasad is not doing so well in his business. One of the reasons is also the slow supply of medicines by BPPI.

“We are yet to have a system where we can get an immediate supply of medicines like the other pharmacies. In contrary, the other pharmacies which sell branded drugs get their supplies faster which gives them an edge over us,” he said.

He further said that in the second half of 2017, when the Goods and Services Tax was first implemented in the nation, he suffered severe losses due to insufficient supply of medicines.

“I was not even able to earn Rs 4,000 required to pay the rent of my shop. I was only one month old in this new business. But I did not lose heart as I believe that generic medicine is going to be the thing in near future. My business picked up only from last December when medicine supplies started pouring in," he said.

Kumar agrees that the medicine supply system to stores is yet not as fast as it is in the private sector. But he says that the issue will be sorted out soon.

"BPPI has recently engaged a private company for the end-to-end supply of medicines and supplies will be faster now,” he added.

“To deal with such situations a Jan Aushadhi store can always buy generic medicines and replenish its stocks until the BPPI supply arrived. For that only an approval from BPPI is required,” advises Arora, who smoothly sailed across the rough period that came along with the implementation of GST.

He also says that when a movement picks up momentum, there might be few hiccups but one should not worry.

“The day is not far when in India only generic medicines will be bought,” said Arora.

In fact, he is getting his son ready for that day. He wants to see his son Vansh who is in Class XII as a doctor who prescribes only generic medicines.

"But isn’t studying medicine too expensive?"

Vansh's reply appears to highlight Arora's confidence in the business. "Yes, it is. But I think my father is now able to afford to bear the fees of even the most expensive private medical colleges."