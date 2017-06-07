As farmer strike enters Day 7, Rahul Gandhi may head to violence-hit Mandsaur

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi may visit Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Wednesday, where at least five farmers were killed in police firing, said party sources.

Five farmers were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur as police opened fire on the protesting villagers, who indulged in violence and stone-pelting.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial probe into the incident even as Mandsaur city and Piplya Mandi area were put under curfew after the violence.

Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to the next of kin of each of those who were killed, Rs five lakh and free treatment to the injured.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh Chairman Shivkumar Sharma identified the dead as Bablu Patidar, Sarender Patidar, Kanhaiya, Satyanarayan, and Akhilesh, who is said to be a college student.

Mandsaur collector SK Singh confirmed deaths and said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. As tension prevailed, mobile internet services were suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Neemuch districts since morning to check spread of rumours.

With inputs from agencies