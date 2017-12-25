As Atal Bihari Vajpayee turns 93, Modi, Kovind and Venkaiah take to Twitter to wish former prime minister

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee turned 93 on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on his birthday.

Birthday wishes to our much-loved and respected former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2017



Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2017

Wishing him on his birthday, Naidu posted a poem by Vajpayee which urged people to remain united and not to give up hope in tough times.

Convey my heartfelt greetings to Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, on his birthday, today. pic.twitter.com/Q15PrUYuvu — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2017

BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports Minister Vijay Goyal, the latter two have also previously served under Vajpayee, reached his residence at Krishna Menon Marg.

BJP President Amit Shah reaches former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi to wish him on his 93rd birthday pic.twitter.com/mCwJCc1zAQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Rajnath Singh & Vijay Goel reach former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi on his 93rd birthday pic.twitter.com/nBGQ0fZnQ4 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee is the first and the only non- Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.

With inputs from PTI