You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

As Atal Bihari Vajpayee turns 93, Modi, Kovind and Venkaiah take to Twitter to wish former prime minister

IndiaFP Staff25 Dec, 2017 10:14:47 IST

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee turned 93 on Monday.  President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on his birthday.

Wishing him on his birthday, Naidu posted a poem by Vajpayee which urged people to remain united and not to give up hope in tough times.

BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports Minister Vijay Goyal, the latter two have also previously served under Vajpayee, reached his residence at Krishna Menon Marg.


Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee is the first and the only non- Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 25, 2017 10:12 am | Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017 10:14 am



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores