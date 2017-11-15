Arvind Kejriwal's cavalcade shown black flags by Akali Dal, Congress in Haryana

Mohali: Akali Dal and Congress members on Wednesday showed black flags to the cavalcade of the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who came in Mohali to meet his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, to discuss air pollution.

Protesters, outside the Chandigarh international airport, raised slogans against Kejriwal demanding the resignation of the leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Khaira has been summoned by Fazilka court in a drug case.

"Kejriwal has always called Punjab's youth as drug addicts. But when his own leader Sukhpal Khaira was summoned by a court in a drug case, he kept mum. Why he is not demanding the resignation of Khaira," Akali leader Harmanpreet Singh Prince said.

"We are today (on Wednesday) demanding that Kejriwal should seek resignation from Khaira," Prince said.

Protesters, carrying black flags and placards, were raising slogans against Kejriwal. Some of them were even carrying packets containing some white powder which was taken away by the police from their possession.

Accusing Kejriwal of adopting the double standard on the drug issue, a Congress activist said, "Kejriwal used to speak against drugs. And now his own leader Khaira has been summoned by the court in a drug case, he is not asking him to resign."