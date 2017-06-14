Arvind Kejriwal to hold discussions with farmer leaders on 17 June

New Delhi: The AAP will hold a farmers' conference on 17 June wherein its national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold discussions with farmer leaders on their demands.

The AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said farmers were "feeling cheated" as the BJP had promised to waive their loans and ensure better prices for their crops before elections in several states.

"Be it Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan or Haryana, the BJP had promised to accept all demands of farmers if voted to power in these states."

"It had also promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission report on agriculture," Rai told reporters in New Delhi.

However, he said, farmers have been forced to take to the streets in several states after the polls and "bullets are being fired on them".

"On June 17, the AAP will hold National Farmers' Conference where party leaders, including Kejriwal, will interact with farmer leaders. In the conference, a plan for countrywide protests will be made," Rai said.

He also reiterated the party's demand that cases be registered against police officers who opened fire on farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district last week.