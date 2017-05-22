Arvind Kejriwal to hold dialogue with farmers from outer Delhi villages regarding land-pooling policy

New Delhi: Aiming to boost the party's outreach in rural areas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold a direct dialogue with farmers in outer Delhi villages from 25 May on the new land-pooling policy.

"The AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a direct dialogue with the farmers of Najafgarh and Matiala areas on 25 May on the land-pooling policy (LPP)," Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said.

He said that a similar dialogue with farmers will also be held in other regions, including Narela, Burari, Kirari, Bawana and Badli.

"In his interaction with the farmers, Kejriwal will mainly talk about the benefits of LPP. He will also address the problems of farmers," Rai said.

Rai also said that such dialogues would help the party strengthen its base in rural areas of the city.

"After 15 June, a convention of party workers will be organised in each Assembly constituency and the chief minister will take part in every convention to strengthen the party's booth level approach," he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of 89 villages, which have been declared as urban areas under the Delhi government's LLP, met Kejriwal and lauded the government for the move.

A delegation of villagers led by Harichand Gahlot, president National Kisan Sanjha Manch, met Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and praised the new policy which they said would boost development of rural areas in the capital.