Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs to discuss measures to control pollution

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss measures to bring down the alarming pollution levels.



Delhi's air quality was at the season's worst on Tuesday as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the city into a "gas chamber" leaving people gasping and prompting authorities to announce closure of primary schools and a four-fold hike in parking fees among a series of sweeping measures.

Even on Wednesday, the city was enveloped with a thick blanket of haze which hung low over the city leading to a drop in visibility.

"Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab and Haryana requesting them for a meeting to find solns to crop burning," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Indian Medical Association said the capital was witnessing a "public health emergency" and has appealed to the government to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children.

The Delhi government also issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments.

The National Green Tribunal took the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to task, seeking to know why steps to prevent steps were not taken despite knowing well in advance that such a situation was likely to arise.

