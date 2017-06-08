You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Arvind Kejriwal says there are 'serious management problems' in Delhi's water supply

Arvind Kejriwal says there are 'serious management problems' in Delhi's water supply

IndiaPTIJun, 08 2017 07:34:35 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has pointed to "serious management problems" in water supply in the city, seeking a report from Delhi Jal Board on supply and consumption in each Assembly constituency.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

In a letter written to the DJB chief executive officer, Kejriwal has said that Delhi, having a population of 2 crore, has fresh water availability of 900 MGD.

This puts per capita per day availability of water in the city at 170 litres which is one of the highest in the world, he said citing examples of European countries including UK (150 litres), Germany(115 litres), Netherlands (125), Denmark 131), Belgium (107) among others.

"With the availability of 170 litres per capita per day availability of water, we are not able to provide even a few hours supply to each household. This means that it is a serious management problem," he said.

He has sought the report from DJB about where all the water was being sent and the quantity provided to each Assembly segment in the city.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:34 am | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:34 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 8IND Vs SL
2Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
3Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
4Jun 11IND Vs SA
5Jun 12SL Vs PAK
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores