Arvind Kejriwal says there are 'serious management problems' in Delhi's water supply

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has pointed to "serious management problems" in water supply in the city, seeking a report from Delhi Jal Board on supply and consumption in each Assembly constituency.

In a letter written to the DJB chief executive officer, Kejriwal has said that Delhi, having a population of 2 crore, has fresh water availability of 900 MGD.

This puts per capita per day availability of water in the city at 170 litres which is one of the highest in the world, he said citing examples of European countries including UK (150 litres), Germany(115 litres), Netherlands (125), Denmark 131), Belgium (107) among others.

"With the availability of 170 litres per capita per day availability of water, we are not able to provide even a few hours supply to each household. This means that it is a serious management problem," he said.

He has sought the report from DJB about where all the water was being sent and the quantity provided to each Assembly segment in the city.