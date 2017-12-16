Arvind Kejriwal says not enough done to bolster women security even after Delhi gangrape

New Delhi: Recalling the infamous 2012 16 December gangrape incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lamented that not enough has been done towards bolstering the security of women, but asserted that his government would soon install CCTV cameras across the national capital.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a loop at a flyover in Mukundpur, he announced that unauthorised colonies will have proper facilities like roads and water and sewer lines in two-three years.

"A few years ago, on this day, the 16 December incident took place. I don't think, together we all have taken any bold steps towards bolstering the security of women. It is a matter of concern for all of us and we should not indulge in blaming each other.

"But, I am happy that the PWD has taken a solid step in this direction. The tenders for installing CCTV cameras in Delhi have been opened. I was talking to the minister, and perhaps if there are no impediments in technical evaluation, soon we will have CCTV cameras across the city," he said.

In the run up to the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to install CCTV cameras across the national capital.

Public Works Department minister Satyendar Jain, who was present on the occasion, had said in November that the Delhi government has floated tenders to install around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital.

Installation of these cameras was expected to be completed within five months, he had said.

As per the plan, around 2,000 cameras would be installed in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

On the unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said: "Big projects and big roads are important, and our government is working on several projects. But, our concern is also the unauthorised colonies, where people are living hellish lives."

"But, in two-three years, leaving aside a few colonies, all unauthorised colonies, will have the proper facility of roads, water, sewer and gutter. Those 30-35 (colonies) have forest or ASI issues," he said.

On 16 December, 2012, a physiotherapy student was gangraped in a moving bus, and dumped on the streets under the cover of darkness in south Delhi, sparking outrage at home and abroad, with many citizens taking to streets demanding proper security for women.