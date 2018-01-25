Arvind Kejriwal says 'harassment' of Delhi traders should stop, assures co-operation to Centre

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the "harassment" of city's traders through the ongoing sealing drive should be stopped.

The chief minister reiterated that the Centre should either amend the 'Master Plan' or bring an ordinance, if required, to stop the sealing drive being carried out by civic bodies since last month in the national capital.

Addressing a gathering at a Republic Day event in New Delhi, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will provide all possible cooperation to the Centre in this regard. "These days, traders have been facing a lot of problems due to sealing. I have seen a video in which a trader was pleading police not to seal his business establishment.

"Traders work hard. If trades are closed, who will then provide employment in Delhi?" he said. Kejriwal also said, "Harassment of traders through sealing drives should be stopped."

The Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the BJP have been opposing the sealing drive in the city.

Earlier this week, a group of traders under the umbrella of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) participated in a day-long bandh to lodge their protest against the ongoing sealing of business establishments.