Arvind Kejriwal meets woman beaten for helping bust liquor racket, says will discuss incident with L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the woman who was beaten up in Narela for allegedly helping authorities to bust an illicit liquor racket, and said that he will meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the incident.

"I just met the woman and she said she was beaten up with rods, her clothes were torn... How she was paraded in the streets in a 'wrong way' at noon.

"And they (the attackers) threatened other women who helped in the raid. I'll meet LG sir today and request for inquiry into the matter," Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

The Chief Minister met the woman at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said Praveen, 30, was beaten up and paraded naked after she helped the panel raid a house in Narela on Thursday.

"At many places liquor is sold illegally in Delhi. Not only liquor, but drugs (sale) is also increasing in Delhi... Delhi Police is not under Delhi government and state can do little about it and that's why I'm meeting LG," Kejriwal added.

On Wednesday night, DCW members along with other members of the Nasha Mukti Panchayat and police had conducted a raid in Narela and recovered illicit liquor.

Maliwal summoned Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta to appear before the commission regarding the incident.

Gupta, however, told IANS that the woman was not paraded naked but that her clothes were torn during the assault. He said a case had been registered and six women taken into custody.