Arvind Kejriwal launches pilot 'Common Mobility Card' for Delhi Metro, 250 DTC buses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a pilot 'Delhi Common Mobility Card' which will enable commuters to travel in both Delhi Metro and 250 select city buses.

The Delhi govenrment aims to shift to a 'Common Mobility Card' which could be used to travel in Metro and all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses by 1 April.

Under the pilot project, Delhi Metro cards will be valid in select 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses from Monday.

During the trial, by tapping the Metro card on an Electronic Ticketing Machine or ETM in a bus, a ticket would be generated, which would also reveal the balance in the passenger's Metro card.

Currently, ETMs are used by conductors in buses to issue tickets.

The money deducted from commuters' Metro cards will go to Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC), which issues the Metro cards. The money will be later transferred to the Delhi government.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that after the trial period, a new card would be designed which would have both DMRC and Delhi government etched on it.

Commuters would be able to purchase and recharge these cards at all Metro stations, railway stations, airports, Inter State Bus Terminals and DTC bus pass counters.