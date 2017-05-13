Arvind Kejriwal directs authorities to formulate a plan for making Delhi mosquito-free

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Delhi will be made mosquito-free and directed the authorities to make a comprehensive plan for it.

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting of officers from the municipal corporations, the Delhi government and among others, chaired by the chief minister.

"Delhi will be made mosquito-free. We will have to get rid of mosquito-borne diseases. It will be made a people's movement. It is only possible with people's participation," Kejriwal tweeted.

To prepare the proposal, officers from the central government will also be involved.

Briefing about the meeting, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia said, "The chief minister has also directed to increase beds in all government hospitals by up to 20 percent for the treatment of fever patients."

This is the first meeting held by the chief minister to review preparedness to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases.

He said that to ensure that fever patients don't have to face problems, the chief minister has also ordered to set up a call centre where people can get information about the availability of beds in a particular hospital.

Online database of beds in government hospitals will be created, he said.

"The call centre will help fever patients get beds in government hospitals. Like last year, the government will also fix the maximum fee for dengue and chikungunya tests in the city," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister said that Kejriwal will again hold a review meeting in the next 10-15 days.

Till 15 April this year, 27 cases of dengue and 79 chikungunya cases have been reported. Last year, 4,431 cases of dengue and 7,760 cases of chikungunya were reported.