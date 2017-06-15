Arunachal Pradesh villager shot dead by Indian Army; jawan calls it case of 'mistaken identity'

A 35-year-old villager was shot dead by Indian Army personnel in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, media reports said. The army claimed it was a case of "mistaken identity".

Sources say a man shot dead by Army in Arunachal Pradesh. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

According to NDTV, Thingtu Ngemu was shot dead by the troopers of 21 para-special forces during a counter-insurgency operation on Wednesday night. Operations have been intensified in the area since it is a transit route for both NSCN-K terrorists and Ulfa (I).

According to the NDTV report, the army released a statement saying, "The army troops had laid an ambush in this particular area based on hard intelligence with regards to the movement of a group of hardcore terrorists. It was during this time the individual, who was killed, came into the ambush and on being challenged he made very suspicious movements and rushed towards the ambush party, which forced them to open controlled fire resulting in the individual suffering fatal injury. It is a case of mistaken identity." On 10 June, Union minister Kiren Rijiju had said most of the demands of the pro-talk faction of the ULFA are "worth considering" and a final solution is expected "very soon". "The peace talks with the Arabinda Rajkhowa faction of the ULFA is going on very well and with confidence. We genuinely feel that maximum demands by the pro-talk Arabinda Rajkhowa faction are worth considering," the minister of state for home affairs had said. But social media users on Twitter were enraged about the attack.

#Army shoots innocent in #Arunachal, says case of mistaken identity. So what happens to Jawan now? — Girish Kuber (@girishkuber) June 15, 2017

With inputs from PTI