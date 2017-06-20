Arunachal Pradesh: One person killed, three others injured in landslide near Itanagar

Itanagar: A girl was killed and three others were seriously injured when a landslide, triggered by heavy downpour, hit Chimpu village near Itanagar on Monday, police said.

Biki Anju (18), a class 10 student of Chimpu Secondary School, succumbed to her injuries.

She was sleeping when the landslide hit her dwelling.

More than five dwellings were completely damaged in the landslide.

Out of the three injured, one Bengia Nina's condition was critical.

Nina was being treated at RK Mission Hospital.

Parliamentary secretary for urban development cum local MLA Techi Kaso along with Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) councillors Biri Tukdo and Techi Mema visited the affected area.

Kaso provided some immediate relief and assured to fetch more relief materials from the government soon.

"Though we cannot prevent a natural calamity from happening, we can minimise the extent of damage if we remain alert and take precautionary measures during the monsoon," Kaso said.

Arunachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy downpour for the past week.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Monday rescued 200 civilians, including 50 children.

The children were stranded due to massive landslides in West Kameng district, a defence spokesman said in Guwahati.

Heavy and incessant rain affected West Kameng district and multiple landslides occurred in Bomdila, Dirang, Singchung, Nafra and Kalaktang sub-divisions.

This disrupted traffic movement. Power and water supply were also disrupted.