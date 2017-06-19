Arunachal Pradesh landslide: Army rescues 200, operation to clear roads on

Guwahati: The Army on Monday rescued 200 people, including 70 women and 50 children from a landslide site, near Arunachal Pradesh's Bhalukpong, a defence official said.

The rescue operation was carried out based on the verbal requisition of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bomdila as the 200 people and close to 70 vehicles were trapped in two landslides site since 8 pm on Sunday, defence ministry spokesman lieutenant colonel Suneel Newton said onMonday.

"The commander of the army company in location, along with medical officer and two junior commissioned officer, and 20 other ranks moved to the site, created a shunt around the landslide through the valley and the river bed and was able to take the stranded civilians out of the danger area around 11 am on Monday," he said, adding that all the people were evacuated to safety.

All the rescued people were given necessary medicines and food, Newton said adding that the Border Roads Organisation personnel are trying to clear away the landslides.

The exact spot of the landslide is 7 km from Bhalukpong towards Sessa.

Lashed by monsoon rains incessantly in the past few days, some of the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are witnessing flash floods and landslides.

While five people were killed in Guwahati last week due to flash floods, at least ten people were washed away by flash floods in Mizoram. At least five people had also been killed in Meghalaya last week due to landslides triggered by incessant rains.