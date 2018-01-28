Arunachal Pradesh fire: ITBP rescues 100 civilians as blaze destroys 30 houses, shops in Dirang town

A massive fire erupted in Arunachal Pradesh's Dirang town, gutting around 30 shops and houses on Saturday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel led the fire-fighting efforts, rescuing more than 100 civilians and "saved" property worth lakhs, the ITBP tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far and the fire has been brought under control, reports said.

Fire fighting and rescue effort by 4#ITBP personnel at Dirang Town, #Arunachal Pradesh. Massive fire, around 30 houses/shops gutted. More then 100 civilians rescued, property worth lakhs saved. Unit providing food to around 100 affected people. Fire brought under control#Himveer pic.twitter.com/R58KcXsaQJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 27, 2018

According to local news website, Arunachal24.in, PN Khrimey, Superintendent of Police, West Kameng district, said that two fire tenders from the state police were pressed into service immediately.

Three water tankers from Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and two from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) also helped in dousing the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

ITBP also provided food to the affected 100 people.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the northeastern state, shared a video of the incident while assuring rehabilitation to the affected people.

There was a massive fire at Dirang market area in Arunachal Pradesh. Local people, Police, ITBP & SSB Troops made all out efforts to save the lives. Will do everything for relief & rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/faqlChYxzH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2018

The minister also thanked the ITBP, SSB, local police and citizens for their efforts in dousing the fire and saving the lives of the people.

