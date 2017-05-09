You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Art of Living's Ravi Shankar says he's being blamed for highlighting river pollution in the Yamuna

Art of Living's Ravi Shankar says he's being blamed for highlighting river pollution in the Yamuna

IndiaIANSMay, 09 2017 14:05:36 IST

Bengaluru: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 9 May said his organisation was facing criticism over holding the World Culture fest along the Yamuna in Delhi when its aim was to bring the river pollution into limelight.

File image of Ravi Shankar. Reuters

File image of Ravi Shankar. Reuters

"Our objective was to attract people's attention to the dirt and pollution in the Yamuna through the event in the previous year. We wanted to follow the pollution issue with the government to clean the river," he told the Natural Farming Summit here.

"Magar yaha pe ulta chor kotwal ko dante", (But it turned out to be a case of pot calling the kettle black), he added.

Ravi Shankar said there was no proof that the festival caused pollution in the river.

The spiritual leader also batted for the promotion of natural and organic farming along with rejuvenation of rivers.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 02:05 pm | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 02:05 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 9KXIP Vs KKR
2May 10GL Vs DD
3May 11MI Vs KXIP
4May 12DD Vs RPS
5May 13GL Vs SRH
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores