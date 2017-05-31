Army sends back Pakistani boys who crossed over to Indian side of LoC

Srinagar: In a goodwill gesture amid border tensions, the Indian Army has sent back two boys from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had inadvertently crossed over to this side in Tangdhar sector last week.

Thirteen-year-old Wasalat Khan and 12-year-old Mohammad Iftikhar Khan, both belonging to Simari village in PoK, had lost their way and crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to enter the Indian side on 23 May, an Army official said.

"Despite the prevailing tense situation, the Army's patrol displayed remarkable restraint and professionalism in securing the boys from the danger zone without any harm," the official said.

On Tuesday, they returned safely through the Titwal crossing point in Tangdhar sector, the official said.

He said as a goodwill gesture, the boys were treated with utmost care and provided with all medical and other administrative provisions during their stay.

Over the last several months, the LoC has been volatile, witnessing recurring shelling and firing besides some cross-border attacks by the Pakistani troops and terrorists.

The Indian Army has also foiled a number of attempts by terrorists to infiltrate through the LoC, killing several of them.