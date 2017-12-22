Army ready to tackle threats from Pakistan and China, says Bipin Rawat, after increased activity along LoC

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat has said the Indian Army is "ready" to tackle the threats from Pakistan and China, a day after increased activity was noticed along the Pakistan border near Rajasthan.

A report in The Times of India quoted Rawat as saying there was no need to be "scared" of the presence of Chinese soldiers alongside the Pakistan Army troops, and if they take action, India "will be completely ready".

Rawat's statements came a day after his Pakistan counterpart Qamar Javed Bajwa made a statement urging Pakistan lawmakers to improve relations with India.

"The military is ready to back political leadership's initiative for normalisation of relations with India," Bajwa was quoted as saying, in comments that were seen as a "major gesture" by the Pakistani media.

However, Bajwa also later appeared to defend Hafiz Saeed, Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind. When asked about Saeed's role in "fighting for the country", Bajwa said, "Like every other Pakistani, Saeed can also take up the Kashmir cause."

While Rawat didn't specifically refer to Bajwa or the remarks made by the Pakistan Army chief, he did speak about the insurgency in the Valley and said they are ready to face meet all the challenges. "There is no need to be scared of any increased activities by Pakistan Army. We are no less in any regard. These days, training is going on in the desert, and I have come to oversee night activities in this special exercise," he was quoted as saying in The Times of India report.

He also said of the 11,000 cases registered against stone-pelters in Kashmir, 4,000 cases have been withdrawn. "Action is continuing against terrorists in the Valley and terrorists will soon be wiped out," Rawat further added.