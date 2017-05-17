Army officer working with DRDO arrested for alleged rape in Hyderabad

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 17 2017 08:30:36 IST

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police has arrested an army officer for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman.

Representational image. Reuters

Rishi Sharma, a colonel-rank officer deputed as administrator of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Shamirpet near Hyderabad, was arrested on Monday on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, said Inspector V Umender of Rajendra Nagar police station.

Sharma, who made acquaintance of the young woman in January this year, visited her in the same month one day when she was alone at home and raped her, the complaint said.

He later warned her not to disclose the incident to anybody.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on Monday and Sharma was arrested.

A local court sent him in judicial custody.

Medical examination of the victim revealed that she is pregnant, the police said.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 08:30 am | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 08:30 am

