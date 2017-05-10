Army officer killed in Kashmir: Ummer Fayaz, 22, had been commissioned only 5 months ago

Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, 22, had been commissioned in the Indian Army only five months back on 10 December, 2016.

On Tuesday night, he was abducted by five to six militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian. His bullet-riddled body was found in Herman area of Shopian on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

According to CNN-News18, protesters — including people from his village he grew up with — attacked the army during Fayaz's funeral and threw stones at the army personnel.

The Indian Express reported that Fayaz's body was first taken to a district hospital in Shopian for a postmortem examination. The report also said that Fayaz's father is a farmer and has a small-time apple business.

Born on 8 June, 1994, Fayaz hailed from Sursone village in Kulgam district. His friends from the National Defence Academy recall that he was a cheerful, agile young man who was extremely fond of sports. He also played on the NDA's hockey team, also played volleyball and was quite popular in his home town. A few months ago, Fayaz was invited to inaugurate a showroom in Kulgam.

He was posted with two Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor. The 22-year-old had not even completed the Young Officers Course, which he was set to head for in September this year.

He was on leave to attend his cousin's wedding in Shopian when he was murdered by militants. News18 reported that he was picked up by four militants from Shopian and taken to Herman Chowk, where the young officer was shot dead.

NDTV also reported that Fayaz's family was too terrified to report the kidnapping of the officer and had hoped that the militants would send him back alive.

An army official said the army is verifying the circumstances in which Fayaz was found dead.

The Indian Army also issued a statement after Fayaz's murder. "Some unidentified terrorists yesterday abducted and then killed unarmed Army Officer Lieutenant Umar Faiyaz, who had come on leave to his native place in Kulgam, south Kashmir to attend a marriage in his family. The Army salutes the braveheart and stands by the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy and commits to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice,"India Today quoted the statement as saying.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called Fayaz's murder "a dastardly act of cowardice" and called Fayaz a role model.

Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2017

Lt. Ummer Fayaz of 2RAJRIF was an exceptional sportsman, his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2017

We share the grief of family of Lt. Ummer Fayaz & stand in solidarity. Lt. Ummer Fayaz will continue to inspire youth from the Valley. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2017

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief at Fayaz's death.

Very sad & alarming. Condolences to the family. May Lt. Umar Fayaz's soul rest in peace. https://t.co/bY67JwKedc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) May 10, 2017

With inputs from PTI