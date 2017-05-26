Army officer held for alleged rape of Hyderabad woman not connected with DRDO: Defence ministry

Hyderabad: The Defence ministry on Friday said that a colonel-rank officer arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in Hyderabad was in no way connected with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The concerned army officer Colonel Rishi Sharma is not working at the DRDO centre in Shamirpet, near Hyderabad, and is also in no way connected with the DRDO," the ministry said in a statement issued in Delhi.

Sharma was arrested by the Hyderabad police on 15 May. The police while giving details of the arrest the next day said the officer was on deputation with the DRDO.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad Division) PV Padmaja maintained on Friday that Colonel Rishi Sharma is working on deputation as Administrative Officer at DRDO, Shamirpet.

Padmaja also said that following the arrest of the officer he was produced before a court in Hyderabad which rejected the army's request for trial in army court and send him in judicial remand.