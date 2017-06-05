Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch district

An army jawan was injured on Monday in a landmine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The jawan stepped on the landmine resulting in a blast in Sowjian area of the district, a senior army officer said.

He said the jawan received minor injuries and has been hospitalised where he is stable.

On Monday, four militants were killed in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle.

"Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said.

He said four AK rifles, one UBGL (under barrel grenade launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants.