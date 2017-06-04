Army denies Pakistan's claim of killing Indian soldiers along LoC; calls video 'false and fabricated'

You are here:
Jun, 04 2017

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday denied Pakistan's claim that five Indian soldiers were killed along the LoC in cross border firing.

The Pakistan Army claimed in a tweet on Saturday that five Indian soldiers were killed.

"Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs (soldiers) killed, many injured," Pakistan Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

He also posted a video, claiming an Indian post was destroyed. However, rejecting the claim, defence sources said it was "false and fabricated".

On 24 May, Pakistan had posted a video claiming an Indian post was destroyed. The video, however, turned out to be an edited one.

The Indian Army, on 23 May, had released a video of attack on Pakistani posts across the LoC that appears to show bunkers being bombed in a forested area.


