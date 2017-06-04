Army convoy attack in Kashmir: K Palaniswami announces Rs 20 lakh relief to army soldier's family

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of army jawan from the state G Manivannan who was killed in a militant attack on a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Palaniswami condoled the death of 25-year old Manivannan, who hailed from Thiappanandhal village in Tiruvannamalai district, and ordered payment of Rs 20 lakh to his family, an official release said.

Manivannan, Gunner (operator), and Naik Dipak Kumar Maity were killed on Saturday when militants attacked the army convoy near Qazigund in Srinagar-Jammu National highway in South Kashmir.