Army colonel arrested in Shimla for allegedly raping subordinate's daughter sent to 2-day police custody

A 56-year-old army Colonel, who was arrested for raping his subordinate’s daughter, has been sent to police custody till 25 November. The girl has accused him of forcing her to drink alcohol before he sexually assaulted her.

The army officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla, police said.

The 21-year-old woman had filed a complaint on Monday, after which the Colonel was taken into custody following preliminary investigations, they said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered after the statement of the victim was recorded and medical examination conducted, police said.

Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan confirmed the registration of the FIR and arrest of the Colonel but refused to disclose his identity.

“The woman said she used to talk to the colonel over phone and he invited her to his place a couple of days ago and raped her,” a police source said.