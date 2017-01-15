Airing grievances on social media can invite punishment: General Bipin Rawat to soldiers

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said India will display its power if peace on the border was disrupted.

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, he also called for the three services to work together to face future challenges.

"We want peace on the border. But any attempt to disrupt the peace will not be tolerated. Our attempts to establish peace at the border should not be seen as a weakness," he said.

"We want to extend a hand of friendship, but are also warning those who disrupt peace that we will display our power as well," he said.

Rawat said the Army, Air Force and Navy should work together to face the upcoming challenges.

"It is important that all three forces work together. This will be the key to success.

"I want to assure the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and other forces that they will always get support from the Army," the General said.

Speaking on the recent grievances aired by a few soldiers on social media Rawat said asked soldiers not to air their grievances through social media.

Addressing the Army Day function, he said: "A few colleagues are using social media to share their problems. It affects the morale of the jawans and thereby the army.

"A few of our friends have taken to social media to speak about their complaints. This affects the soldiers deployed at the borders...

"You can be held guilty of doing a crime for what you have done and invite punishment," he warned.

The General went on: "We have the capacity to tackle cyber attacks, yet, we have to be careful against the enemy elements on social media, and also ask our families to be alert about it."

On Friday, the Army chief announced a new grievance redressal system under which complaints would reach him directly while the identity of the complainant would be kept a secret.

The comments come after a Lance Naik alleged in a video that "jawans are being exploited in the Army by officers".

A trooper each from the Border Security Force and a Central Reserve Police Force had also taken to social media to air grievances related to their service conditions.