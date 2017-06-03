Army chief calls on Jammu and Kashmir governor, discusses security issues in the state

Srinagar: Army chief General Bipin Rawat called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra in Srinagar and discussed the internal and external security management issues in the state.

Rawat met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Friday night, an official spokesman said.

The meeting comes after the army concluded its security review and operational preparedness meetings spanning over two days in Kashmir Valley.

Rawat informed the governor about the army operational review which concluded earlier last evening, the spokesman said.

He said the governor and the army chief discussed several important inter-related internal and external security management issues, and the steps required to be taken for dealing with terrorist activities more effectively.

The spokesman said Vohra also discussed with the army chief issues relating to providing increased opportunities and avenues for assuring a satisfying future for the youth of the state.

The governor also met three Army commanders and several senior lieutenant generals holding key positions who had participated in the review meeting held by the Army chief, the spokesman said.