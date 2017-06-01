Army chief Bipin Rawat visits Kashmir to review security situation amid ceasefire violation along LoC

Srinagar: Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the armed forces posted in Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

"Gen Rawat and some senior army officers arrived at Badamibagh Cantonment area this morning for a routine day-long visit," an army official said.

He said the purpose of the army chief's visit was to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the Valley.

"The Chief of Army Staff is being briefed by Corps Commander and other top officers about the situation in the Valley, especially after killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat.

"He will also be briefed about the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the wake of reports of activity at infiltration launch pads on the other side of LoC," the official added.

Meanwhile, a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) labourer was killed, while two others, including a BSF jawan, were injured on Thursday as Pakistan violated ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.