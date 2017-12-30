Army chief Bipin Rawat visits Jammu to review security situation, army's preparedness amid increasing ceasefire violations

Jammu: Amid the spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in Jammu and the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an defence spokesperson said.

The army chief also visited forward posts along the LoC and interacted with soldiers in Rajouri sector, where an army major and three jawans were killed by Pakistani troops on 23 December, he said.

"The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu visited (Jammu-based) White Knight Corps to review the operation preparedness and the prevailing security situation," the spokesman said.

The Army Chief was briefed by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps Saranjeet Singh, about preparedness in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures taken to thwart "misadventures by the inimical forces", he said.

The spokesman said the army chief visited Rajouri Sector, where he was briefed on operational readiness by the General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades division.

The army Chief, while complimenting the formations for their unflinching efforts, reiterated the continuous need to remain prepared in order to counter nefarious designs of the enemy, the spokesman said.