General Bipin Rawat hands over keys of ambulances, gifts sniffer dogs to Myanmar Army

New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat handed over keys of 10 ambulances and gifted 15 sniffer dogs to the Myanmar Army.

He also visited the Defence Services Academy at Pwin Oo Lwin where he interacted with the officers and the faculty. The army chief handed over the keys and gifted the dogs to Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Army.

Rawat, on a four-day visit to Myanmar, on Monday met the country's iconic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and held talks with the top military leadership to boost defence and security cooperation between the two countries. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Myanmar's president Htin Kyaw had visited India in August last year during which the two countries had agreed to step up bilateral coordination between border guarding forces to

ensure security in the areas along the border.

India has been concerned over some militant groups from the North East taking shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.