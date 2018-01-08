Army chief Bipin Rawat claims 'major reduction' in Chinese troops since July's Doka La standoff

New Delhi: The "Tuting incident" in Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday, days after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to build a track on the Indian side of the border.

Rawat suggested that a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the two sides in Arunachal Pradesh two days ago had resolved the issue.

"The Tuting incident has been resolved," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

He added that the BPM had taken place two days ago. According to the army chief, there was a major reduction of Chinese troops in the Doka La area in the Sikkim sector.

Chinese road building teams had entered about one kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting, government sources said, adding that they had come for track alignment activities.

The teams returned when confronted by Indian troops and left behind various road building equipment, including excavators, they said.

The incident came nearly four months after the end of the 73-day Doka La standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector.