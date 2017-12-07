Armed Forces Flag Day: Politicians cut across party lines to pay tribute, urge people to donate generously

Politicians cutting across party lines expressed solidarity with India's armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrated on 7 December. They also urged all citizens of the country to donate generously for the jawans' welfare.

The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country.

The day is also observed to raise funds for the well-being of serving jawans, and also for providing rehabilitation to battle victims, and supporting their families.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit contributed Rs 25,000 towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, Purohit "contributed Rs 25,000 by demand draft towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund".

State chief minister K Palaniswamy also appealed for "generous" public donations towards the fund.

Such generous donations would benefit kin of defence personnel killed or injured in war, and ex-servicemen suffering from various ailments, he said in a statement.

The people of Tamil Nadu had always done exceedingly well in donating towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, he added.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also urged people to come forward with voluntary donations and said the money would be used for the rehabilitation of war widows, disabled defence personnel and ex-servicemen.

"On this Flag Day, let us strive to help the families of our brave soldiers who died in service while honouring the motherland," he said.

Noting that India would forever remain indebted to the valour and commitment of its soldiers, Singh said any contribution to the Flag Day Fund would be seen as a token of respect for the outstanding services rendered by the armed forces.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the army's contribution towards the country can never be forgotten.

Today is Armed Forces Flag Day. The contributions of the Army must never be forgotten — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 7, 2017

Union minister of State for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to the armed forces.

On Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the men in uniform who valiantly protect our borders to uphold the country's honour. Let us pledge to contribute towards the welfare of families of the brave personnel at pic.twitter.com/3QZgSLhRK2 — Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) December 7, 2017

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to thank the jawans and their families.

On this Armed Forces Flag Day, thanking the families of Indian Armed Forces personnel and recognising their sacrifices. Honouring the servicemen and commemorating the soldiers, airmen and sailors of our nation. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 7, 2017

On 1 December, the defence ministry had said the first week of December would be marked as 'Armed Forces Week', as per a report on Doordarshan. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appealed to the people to join in the celebration.

People who wish to contribute towards the welfare of war widows, and the families of serving and former servicemen may do so by visiting the official website, http://ksb.gov.in, the defence minister said.

With inputs from PTI