Armed bodyguard enters Goa Assembly lobby in breach of protocol; Speaker seeks report from police

Panaji: Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Pramod Sawant on Monday sought a report from the police department after an armed bodyguard of former Maharashtra MLA Pramod Jathar walked into the inner lobby of the Assembly, breaking security protocols.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was present in the lobby when the incident happened.

The guard was accompanying Jathar, a former legislator from Kankavli in Maharashtra.

"I have asked the police department to give a detailed report as to how the guard was allowed inside the Assembly complex with a gun," Sawant told PTI.

The incident happened at 6.30 pm when the Assembly was in session.

The Speaker also wrote to Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar, seeking an explanation about how the guard was let in without a proper check.

Sources said the police department has issued a show-cause notice to three policemen who were on duty.

The four-day-long Assembly session ended on Monday.