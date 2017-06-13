AR Rahman says killing cows needs to be stopped? Fake news strikes again

It's becoming increasingly different to differentiate between what's real and what's fake in the news these days. All it takes is one angry tweet based on unconfirmed information and all hell breaks lose. Today's Steaming Pile attempts to clear up some of these chunks of fake news for you.

The websitePost Card describes itself as "a news and current affairs portal". But it appears it too has fallen prey to the virus of fake news, caught apparently off-guard as it was for the second time. This time the website posted a photo on its Facebook page about a 'quote' by AR Rahman which the musician never actually made. The first time the website was infected by the bug was when the site misquoted author Arundhati Roy and claimed that Roy had said that "India cannot achieve its objective in the occupied Valley even if its army deployment raises from 7 lakh to 70 lakh," something which Roy had never said in the first place.

But back to Rahman, Post Card posted the following picture on its Facebook page:

As anti-fake news site Social Media Hoax Slayer pointed out, Post Card had very lifted parts of an interview from the book AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, published in Scroll. This fact was also confirmed by The Quint.

The actual quote by Rahman about his mother went like this:

'My mother was a practising Hindu… My mother had always been spiritually inclined. We had Hindu religious images on the walls of the Habibullah Road house where we grew up. there was also an image of Mother Mary holding Jesus in Her arms and a photograph of the sacred sites of Mecca and Medina. In 1986, ten year after my father died, we happened to meet Qadri Saaheb again. The peer was unwell and my mother looked after him. He regarded her as a daughter. There was a strong connection between us. I was nineteen at the time and working on a session musician and composing jingles.' (sic)

In fact, the words 'beef' or 'cow' have not been mentioned even once in the Scroll article.

Post Card wittingly or unwittingly added a dash of 'creativity' to the original quote, twisting it and giving it a unique angle. The timing however — when the issue of cattle slaughter is a highly sensitive topic in the country — is terribly unfortunate.