Aoun warns Arab states against pushing Lebanon into 'fire' | Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Tuesday told Arab states that dealing with Lebanon required wisdom otherwise the country would be pushed “towards the fire”. Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. Picture taken November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Referring to this month’s sudden resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Aoun said the “last governmental crisis” had “passed” but it was not a trivial issue. Aoun spoke in a televised speech on the eve of the country’s independence day celebrations.

