Anyone calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani' should be jailed, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked the central government to introduce a law that would punish anyone who calls an Indian Muslim "a Pakistani", according to media reports.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi demanded today in Lok Sabha that the Centre bring a law to punish with three-year jail term any person who calls an Indian Muslim "a Pakistani" (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RUzjCdit0e — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018

In a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Owaisi said those found guilty under the new legislation should be sentenced to three years in jail, a Business Standard report said.

However, he added that the Narendra Modi-led government was unlikely to bring in such a bill in Parliament.

Owaisi, who was taking part in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, also said the triple talaq bill was "anti-women".

Meanwhile, Zee News reported that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is all set to hold its plenary meeting of general and executive members on 9 and 10 February in Hyderabad's Owaisi Hospital, where over 50 of its members are expected to take part and discuss the issue of triple talaq.