Anti Terrorist Front India places Rs 21 lakh bounty on Farooq Abdullah's tongue for remarks on PoK, accuses him of insulting India

Chandigarh: The Anti Terrorist Front India announced a bounty of Rs 21 lakh prize for cutting former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's tongue, saying he has "insulted" the country with his pro-

Pakistan remarks and was speaking "against" the RSS.

Front national president Viresh Shandilya also demanded immediate investigation and arrest of the Srinagar MP.

"Farooq has been speaking against the RSS and supporting Pakistan and insulted India in his recent remarks," he said in a statement.

"Farooq is a big traitor in India and the central government should withdraw Z plus security from him. I will award Rs 21 lakh to the person who cuts Farooq's tongue," he said.

Recently, Abdullah had courted controversy with his remarks "PoK belongs to Pakistan".

A few days later, the National Conference chief said Pakistan was "not weak and was not wearing bangles to allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation".