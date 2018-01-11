Anna University exams postponed to 18 Jan due to Pongal holidays; check revised schedule on www.annauniv.edu

The exams of Anna University, which were scheduled to begin on 12 January, has been postponed to 18 of this month, media reports said. Students can get more information regarding this on the official website https://www.annauniv.edu/

The decision to postpone the exams was taken after the Tamil Nadu government announced holidays in schools and colleges on Pongal, The Times of India reported.

Students in the state will get five days of holidays for the festival. According to The Indian Express, the Tamil Nadu government took the decision following requests from student representatives who said many students will be travelling during this time to their native place.

In a circular sent across to all chief and district educational officers, school education department secretary Pradeep Yadav instructed headmasters to declare 12 January as a special holiday.

The Anna University had also postponed its examinations in November due to heavy rains in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, the report said.