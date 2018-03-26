Anna Hazare seeks roadmap on implementation of demands before ending hunger strike, to meet Nitin Gadkari tomorrow

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said he would take a decision on calling off his ongoing hunger strike only after the Narendra Modi government comes up with a roadmap on the implementation of demands of fair remuneration for agriculture produce, appointment of Lokpal and Lokayuktas, and electoral reforms.

His announcement came after Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan met him and reportedly told him that the Modi government was ready to accept the demands.

"A minister had come to meet me today (Monday) and said the government was ready to accept our demands. But I told him that government must give us details in written on how our issues will be addressed. It should inform us how executed will happen? What is the time span?" Hazare told the gathering at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, where he has begun his hunger strike.

"I have been told the details will be given by tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon. We will read it and then think about it (calling off the fast). Until there is a concrete action, I will not stop my fast."

The meeting with Hazare was positive and the deadlock would be broken soon, Mahajan told reporters.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to meet Hazare on Tuesday.

If the government accepts the demands but went back on its promises later, he would be back to Ramlila Maidan again, Hazare added.

Meanwhile, as his hunger strike entered the fourth day on Monday, the crowd grew thinner with roughly only 2,000 people in the afternoon.