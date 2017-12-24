You are here:
Anna Hazare says Centre responsible for farmers committing suicide, yet to implement Swaminathan Commission's reccomendations

Sambhal: Social activist Anna Hazare said that the Centre is responsible for the farmers committing suicide in the country.

The Gandhian activist will undertake fast in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan from 23 March to raise the issue.

Addressing 'Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat', Hazare said, "Today the farmer of this country is in a poor shape. The Centre is responsible for the suicides committed by the farmer. It is yet to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. I have written a number of letters to the Centre, but nothing happened".


