Anil Madhav Dave dead; Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry

New Delhi: Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was on Thursday given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences. Environment Minister Dave, died in New Delhi on Thursday. Sixty-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home on Thursday morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, official sources were quoted as saying by various news agencies. The exact cause of his death is not yet known.