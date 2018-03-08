Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh Updates: Two BJP ministers in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh today resigned after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi government. Health minister Kamineni Srinivas and Endowments minister P Manikyala Rao met the chief minister at the state Assembly and submitted their resignations.
Responding to the ongoing political tussle between the BJP and TDP, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the saffron party made false promises to the Telugu Desam Party to make them an ally in 2014, reported CNN-News18.
Chandrababu Naidu said that he tried to speak to Narendra Modi on phone as a courtesy to inform him about the decision to pull out of the government. "It is my responsibility as a coalition partner to inform the prime minister about our party decision. My OSD spoke to his OSD but the prime minister did not come on line," he said.
Amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and TDP over granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh, JD(U) demanded the same for Bihar.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday night announced its decision to pull out of the Narendra Modi government in protest against refusal of the Centre to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, saying the Centre has done injustice to the state.
TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced to the media that the two TDP ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Civil Aviation) and YS Chowdary (Minister of State for Science and Technology) — will tender their resignations on Thursday.
The TDP is second-largest party after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
In the Lok Sabha, the TDP has 16 members and in the Rajya Sabha six. It is the first pre-poll partner of the BJP to pull out of the Modi government after being part of it for nearly four years.
His announcement came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi told the media that granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh was not possible after the 14th Finance Commission recommendations.
Jaitley did not make any new commitment except for reiterating that the Centre had extended all possible help to the bifurcated state.
Granting special category status was a promise made by the previous UPA government at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana, which all the parties in the state are seeking now.
Naidu said a decision on TDP's continuation in the NDA would be decided after talking party-to-party (BJP and TDP). "This (quitting the cabinet) is the first step," he said.
"They (the Centre) are predetermined not to help the state. In the interest of our state, we have taken the decision," he said. I tried to inform the prime minister for courtesy's sake. But, he did not come on line. My OSD informed the prime minister's OSD."
The drastic decision of the TDP may not have come as a shock to the BJP, which has already conveyed to its two ministers in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet to be ready to quit any moment.
Dr. Kamineni Srinivas (Medical and Health) and P Manikyala Rao (Endowments) quit Naidu cabinet on Thursday morning, hours before the budget presentation by Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu in the assembly.
Naidu held consultations with the party's MPs, ministers and important leaders before taking the decision and making it public.
The MPs, including the two ministers, expressed a unanimous opinion that Jaitley's statement on the demands of Andhra Pradesh was disappointing and discouraging.
All parties in the state, including the ruling TDP and the main opposition YSR Congress Party, have been agitating in Delhi demanding grant of special status. Agitations are also going on across the state.
Naidu said at the time of making the alliance, the BJP had said it backed the demand for grant of special category status for Andhra Pradesh but now it was singing a different tune.
He said the promises on statehood and other financial demands of the state have not been honoured by the BJP and he could not make any compromise on the state's interest.
"TDP is not for power but for self-respect. We decided there is no point in continuing in the government," he added.
Naidu said Jaitley's comments suggest that Andhra Pradesh is asking for too much. He also slammed the finance minister for saying "sentiments will not decide the quantum of funds".
He said he made 29 trips to Delhi, met the Prime Minister and other ministers and tried to do his best to do justice for the state. "I am not angry with anybody," he added.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Mar 08, 2018 15:09 PM | Updated Date: Mar 08, 2018 15:31 PM
Highlights
After TDP, strains appear in BJP-JD(U) ties as party says special status denied to Bihar too
After TDP pulled out of the central government demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, JD(U)'s Pavan Verma has now said that a special category status for Bihar was also needed.
"Demand of special status to Bihar is a unanimous decision of the state assembly. Our demand is still active. Bihar development is our prime focus, said Neeraj Kumar, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.
Centre's take on Andhra Special status explained: Why is BJP reluctant to give state its 'promised right' despite heavy political costs
Arun Jaitley on Wednesday categorically denied to grant special status to Andhra, at the cost of losing an NDA ally and upsetting the state's electorate in an election year — a statement which was termed "the last straw" in TDP-BJP ties.
While Jaitley acknowledged that Andhra's demand for Centre's assistance is reasonable and just, he also said the Centre could not accommodate TDP's demands for "special category" status or tax relief for the state.
The Finance Minister attributed his inability to fulfill the Manmohan Singh government's promise to the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, under which the “special status” categorisation has been removed. It is now restricted only to the northeastern and three hilly states. The recommendations were accepted in 2015, a year after the Andhra was bifurcated.
Classic case of opportunistic politics: BJP leader on TDP exit
The TDP's decision to exit the NDA government at the Centre is a "classic case of opportunistic politics" by its president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a Telangana BJP leader alleged today.
"BJP considers it as a classic case of opportunistic politics by Chandrababu Naidu. It's also politics of convenience," Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.
Explainer: Why does Andhra Pradesh want special status?
When boundaries of Andhra Pradesh were redrawn, the state lost its urban centres, hence industries, to Telengana and became an agriculture-centric state.
"The contribution of agriculture to state GDP is higher for Andhra than its neighbouring states. In fact, today it is arguably the highest in South. This is also a reflection of a lower level of industrialization and along with it a lower per capita income and again, the lowest in South," an article in the Business Today explains.
Then there's the question of severe fund crunch. AP faced a revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crore in 2014-15, Rs 4,598 crore in 2016-17, and almost a similar amount in 2017-18. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the state's fiscal deficit was expected to touch Rs 24,205 crore this year. The deficit arose after the state’s bifurcation in 2014, and AP wants the Centre to compensate for its losses, The Indian Express reported.
As Andhra Pradesh bargains with Centre for funds, Naidu govt presents Rs 1.91 lakh crore budget for FY19
Andhra Pradesh government today presented a Rs 1.91-lakh-crore budget, with a projected revenue surplus of Rs 5,235 crore, for financial year 2018-19, vowing to make "every citizen in this state a happy person".
Presenting his last full budget in the election year, finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the state's fiscal deficit was expected to touch Rs 24,205 crore, which would be over Rs 3,000 crore less than 2017-18.
The state claims it suffered heavy losses when it was bifurcated in 2014 to form Telangana. It not only lost its capital but a heavily industrialised urban hub when Hyderabad was made a part of the new state. It has been demanding Centre's support to regain those losses.
After TDP, now BJP plucks out its Andhra ministers
RJD urges JD(U) to negotiate special status for Bihar like Andhra
Speaking to ANI, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said that Chandrababu Naidu took a historical step by quitting the Narendra Modi government. "Why did our chief minister take a step back? The letter was written to him to create pressure over issue of special status to Bihar. This is much needed especially with the kind of disparities here. The chief minister should muster up at least 1 percent of Naidu's courage," Jha said.
Congress, BJP given several chances to run this country, did not fulfill expectations: KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister
When Andhra Pradesh was created, people did not want to be treated like residue material: TDP MP and Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
BJP made false promises to TDP to make them an ally: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Tried to call Modi, but he didn't come on line, says Chandrababu Naidu
"They (the Centre) are predetermined not to help the state. In the interest of our state, we have taken the decision," he said. I tried to inform the prime minister for courtesy's sake. But, he did not come on line. My OSD informed the prime minister's OSD."
TDP ministers to meet Narendra Modi to submit resignations
The two TDP MPs and Union ministers YS Chowdary and Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening to submit their resignations, reported CNN-News18. Raju added that they were not meeting Modi to solve the problem but just to hand over their resignation. Currently, Modi is in Rajasthan to attend an International Women's Day event in Jhunjhunu and will return to New Delhi in the evening.
Why isn't Nitish Kumar asking for special status for Bihar?: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Bihar needs special status: RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha
Meanwhile, JD(U) demands special category status for Bihar
Merely a day after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu directed its ministers at the Centre to resign over the special category status row for Andhra Pradesh, rebel leader from JD(U) Pavan Verma began demanding special category status for Bihar, reported CNN-News18.
Will support whoever gives Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status: YSR Congress chief
YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status (SCS).
"Whoever signs the Special Category Status file will get our support," Reddy told the media in Prakasam district. He said both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cheated Andhra Pradesh by promising but not granting the SCS. - IANS
Loss of key ally TDP will be blow for BJP in Andhra Pradesh
TDP, as a matter of fact, is the only ally of the BJP south of Vindhyas. For a party which aspires to form state governments in the south, an uncharted territory except for Karnataka, BJP needs TDP in order to survive in the bifurcated state.
With no strong local leaders in the coastal and Rayalseema region, BJP's fortune is invariably linked with TDP's. Moreover, the saffron party was comparatively stronger in the Telangana region, which now is the state of Telangana.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju, YS Chowdary to resign from Cabinet after 4 pm
TDP MPs and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and MoS Science and Technology YS Chowdary will submit their resignation to the Cabinet after 4 pm, reported CNN-News18.
Andhra Pradesh bifurcation done in unscientific manner, says TDP leader Srinivas
After Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu directed two TDP ministers at the Centre to resign, party leader Srinivas told ANI that the bifurcation process itself was done in an unscientific and unjust manner. "No one from Andhra Pradesh was willing to bifurcate. All resources related to generation of employment were in Hyderabad. Bifurcation was not done in a scientific way and injustice done with the Andhra Pradesh," he said.
TDP's friction with BJP over neglect of Andhra Pradesh, lack of funds made exit from NDA govt inevitable
The break-up happened on Wednesday, but seeds of discord were sown two years ago, after the Narendra Modi government didn't react to the TDP's demand — that all commitments made at the time of Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation be realised, argues this Firstpost article. Political compulsions forced Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to extend the TDP an olive branch, offering them the promise of a special package instead of special status to Andhra Pradesh, and Naidu reluctantly agreed to it.
But just when things started appearing peaceful again, the 2018 Union Budget upset Naidu again. The BJP didn't agree to any of Andhra Pradesh's demands: Special status for the state after the creation of Telangana to tide over resultant loss of revenue; financial support in establishing a new state capital at Amaravati; and the Polavaram project.
Among these, the special status issue took centrestage, as parties and leaders found themselves dipped in an inkpot of emotion in Andhra Pradesh. Public sentiment started to grow over the issue, which directly impacted a slew of grievances, including losing state capital Hyderabad to Telangana. Politicians also made it a prestige issue.
Centre providing industrial incentives to northeastern states, why not Andhra Pradesh too, asks Chandrababu Naidu
Other parties also backing us, says TDP MP Jaydev Galla
BJP ministers did good work in the state, says Chandrababu Naidu
Naidu accepts resignation of BJP ministers
TV reports have confirmed that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accepted the resignations of the two BJP ministers in the state cabinet.
WATCH: BJP-led Centre unlikely to reach out to TDP
This is not a crisis, but match fixing, says Renuka Chowdhury
Bifurcation done in unjust manner, says TDP
YSR Congress MPs protest seeking 'special category' status for Andhra
Union minister Ramdas Athawale urges Chandrababu Naidu to reconsider his decision
Speaking to ANI, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said that it wasand appealed to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to think about his decision again. "I want to appeal to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu that he must think over this decision once again for development of people of Andhra Pradesh. They should stay with NDA," he said.
It is not good that TDP has decided to breakaway from with NDA. Want to appeal to AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu that he must think over this decision once again for development of people of AP they should stay with NDA: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in Delhi pic.twitter.com/EUVkOnuLKc— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018 ">not a good move to break away from the NDA government
TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh
2019 Lok Sabha elections will be challenging for BJP, says Shiv Sena
Speaking about TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit the NDA government, Shiva Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI: "Even before TDP, Uddhav Ji had clarified his stance. Two ministers from TDP are about to resign. BJP should've thought about it. Former NDA leaders had kept the alliance together. Now it's overconfident. 2019 will be challenging for BJP."
Took the decision to quit NDA govt after Arun Jaitley's statement, says TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu
BJP ministers in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet tender resignations at Chandrababu Naidu's office
BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas was among those who submitted their resignations. He said that the differences between BJP and TDP "have pained us all", reported CNN-News18.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju, YS Chowdary to make statements in Parliament today
Both are set to address the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.
Shiv Sena expected this; allies don't have good relations with BJP now, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
All MPs must resign from TDP-BJP alliance, says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh would have been granted special status if UPA was in power: Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao
Congress asks Narendra Modi's govt to deliver on its promises, supports Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu makes BJP look bad over special status row, but gambit may only pay off if Andhra buys sob story
Timing the departure was not easy. The TDP procrastinated ever since the Union Budget 2018 completely ignored Andhra Pradesh, argues TS Sudhir in this Firstpost article. It was then that Naidu for the first time made his displeasure public and started the process of consultations to divorce BJP.
Naidu's style of doing realpolitik is to never do anything in a hurry. In 1995, when he staged the coup to overthrow NT Rama Rao, it came on the back of several days of secret meetings with his camp followers. Likewise in 1998, when he had to take the decision on whether or not to support the Vajpayee-led NDA, he took over a week to do so. This manner of doing politics is with an eye to keep the window of dialogue open, to use the pressure to force the other side to climb down and to make it appear as a well thought-out decision arrived at after consulting everyone.
On Wednesday, when Naidu started speaking, it did not seem like it will be the endgame. Naidu's tone during his speech in the Assembly was one of hurt and beseeching, of someone left in the lurch.
It was a performance targeted at the domestic audience in Andhra Pradesh, to tell the voters that if not for the BJP, he would have achieved all that he promised four years ago.
'Rahul Gandhi has promised us special category status; why is BJP not paying attention to state's needs': Chandrababu Naidu
Miffed with the Centre's inaction over providing the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked in the Assembly on Wednesday why the BJP wasn't responding to the needs of its alliance. "Rahul Gandhi is saying they will give ‘special category status’ to AP if they come to power. Why are you (BJP) not responding to the needs of your alliance partner?” Naidu had asked, according to this Indian Express report.
Naidu made it clear that the promise of the special category status was the only reason behind the TDP-BJP alliance and added that the saffron party had shown double standards on keeping its promises.
BJP MLAs to resign from TDP Cabinet; no state has received as many favours as Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader
'Not a good move, but unavoidable,' says TDP MP and MoS YS Chowdary on Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit NDA govt
YSR Congress backs TDP's move
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his support to TDP for demanding the special category status for Andhra Pradesh, reported India Today TV. He also suggested that TDP should move a "no trust motion" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
TDP, opposition YSR Congress have been demanding grant of special status
All parties in the state, including the ruling TDP and the main opposition YSR Congress Party, have been agitating in Delhi demanding grant of special status. Agitations are also going on across the state.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said at the time of making the alliance, the BJP had said it backed the demand for grant of special category status for Andhra Pradesh but now it was singing a different tune.
He said the promises on statehood and other financial demands of the state have not been honoured by the BJP and he could not make any compromise on the state's interest.
"TDP is not for power but for self-respect. We decided there is no point in continuing in the government," he added.
'Will not rest till Andhra Pradesh receives special status': Andhra Pradesh Congress
TDP MP and Union civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju seeks appointment with Modi to resign
A short explainer on the Andhra Pradesh special status row
The reason Andhra Pradesh, led by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, is clamouring for more funds is that the state has been facing a continued massive revenue deficit since 2014 - Rs 16,000 crore (2014-15), Rs 4,598 crore (2016-17) and Rs 14,682 crore (2017-18), according to India Today.
If the state receives the special category status, it will considerably ease the financial burden on Naidu's government. Under the special category status, a state receives financial assistance in the ratio of 90:10 (Union: State) for externally aided and centrally sponsored projects, which is much higher than the Finance Commission mandated 60:40 ratio.
According to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), this deficit has been taking place due to the bifurcation of the state into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The party feels that the Centre must compensate for these losses. However, as per the India Today report, there is an another line of argument that the state has such a high revenue deficit because of the Rs 10,000 crore given as farm loan waiver.
Meanwhile finance minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Centre has already provided the state (Rs 4,000 crore) with funds. "Only Rs 139 crore is remaining," he said.
'Centre went out of its way to help Andhra Pradesh,' says BJP
The BJP, on Wednesday night, rejected Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's charge that the Modi government neglected the state, saying the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations, but also had went out of its way to help the state.
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the Modi dispensation worked to ensure that Andhra Pradesh got full resources in the infrastructure and industrial sector after the bifurcation of the state.
Congress says decision to pull out of NDA 'too little, too late'
The Congress on Wednesday said that the TDP's decision to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre was "too little, too late" as it "has done nothing" to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh in the past four years.
“This is too little and too late. The TDP has been an ally of the BJP for four years now and has done nothing to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh," senior Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh and former union minister MM Pallam Raju said.
BJP calls Naidu's move a 'classic case of political opportunism'
Decision to quit is for benefit of people of Andhra Pradesh, says Chandrababu Naidu
'Centre has been taking one-sided decisions'
TDP's future in NDA may be decided after talking party-to-party
Chandrababu Naidu said a decision on TDP's continuation in the NDA would be decided after talking party-to-party (BJP and TDP). "This (quitting the cabinet) is the first step," he said.
"They (the Centre) are predetermined not to help the state. In the interest of our state, we have taken the decision," he said. I tried to inform the prime minister for courtesy's sake. But, he did not come on line. My OSD informed the prime minister's OSD."
The drastic decision of the TDP may not have come as a shock to the BJP, which has already conveyed to its two ministers in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet to be ready to quit any moment.
'Have shown patience for four years': Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu's decision comes after Arun Jaitley says 'can't grant special status to Andhra Pradesh'
Chandrababu Naidu's announcement came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi told the media that granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh was not possible after the 14th Finance Commission recommendations.
Jaitley did not make any new commitment except for reiterating that the Centre had extended all possible help to the bifurcated state.
Granting special category status was a promise made by the previous UPA government at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana, which all the parties in the state are seeking now.
'Centre is not in mood to listen': Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu
TDP MPs and Union ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju, YS Chowdary to resign
TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced to the media that the two TDP ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Civil Aviation) and YS Chowdary (Minister of State for Science and Technology) — will tender their resignations on Thursday morning.
BJP MLAs in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet set to resign today
'Unfortunate' that Modi couldn't take Naidu's call: Congress leader Ahmed Patel
TDP to pull out of Narendra Modi's government today
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday night announced its decision to pull out of the Narendra Modi government in protest against refusal of the Centre to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, saying the Centre has done injustice to the state.
15:31 (IST)
After TDP, strains appear in BJP-JD(U) ties as party says special status denied to Bihar too
After TDP pulled out of the central government demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, JD(U)'s Pavan Verma has now said that a special category status for Bihar was also needed.
"Demand of special status to Bihar is a unanimous decision of the state assembly. Our demand is still active. Bihar development is our prime focus, said Neeraj Kumar, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.
15:21 (IST)
Centre's take on Andhra Special status explained: Why is BJP reluctant to give state its 'promised right' despite heavy political costs
Arun Jaitley on Wednesday categorically denied to grant special status to Andhra, at the cost of losing an NDA ally and upsetting the state's electorate in an election year — a statement which was termed "the last straw" in TDP-BJP ties.
While Jaitley acknowledged that Andhra's demand for Centre's assistance is reasonable and just, he also said the Centre could not accommodate TDP's demands for "special category" status or tax relief for the state.
The Finance Minister attributed his inability to fulfill the Manmohan Singh government's promise to the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, under which the “special status” categorisation has been removed. It is now restricted only to the northeastern and three hilly states. The recommendations were accepted in 2015, a year after the Andhra was bifurcated.
15:08 (IST)
Classic case of opportunistic politics: BJP leader on TDP exit
The TDP's decision to exit the NDA government at the Centre is a "classic case of opportunistic politics" by its president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a Telangana BJP leader alleged today.
"BJP considers it as a classic case of opportunistic politics by Chandrababu Naidu. It's also politics of convenience," Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.
14:59 (IST)
Explainer: Why does Andhra Pradesh want special status?
When boundaries of Andhra Pradesh were redrawn, the state lost its urban centres, hence industries, to Telengana and became an agriculture-centric state.
"The contribution of agriculture to state GDP is higher for Andhra than its neighbouring states. In fact, today it is arguably the highest in South. This is also a reflection of a lower level of industrialization and along with it a lower per capita income and again, the lowest in South," an article in the Business Today explains.
Then there's the question of severe fund crunch. AP faced a revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crore in 2014-15, Rs 4,598 crore in 2016-17, and almost a similar amount in 2017-18. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the state's fiscal deficit was expected to touch Rs 24,205 crore this year. The deficit arose after the state’s bifurcation in 2014, and AP wants the Centre to compensate for its losses, The Indian Express reported.
14:45 (IST)
As Andhra Pradesh bargains with Centre for funds, Naidu govt presents Rs 1.91 lakh crore budget for FY19
Andhra Pradesh government today presented a Rs 1.91-lakh-crore budget, with a projected revenue surplus of Rs 5,235 crore, for financial year 2018-19, vowing to make "every citizen in this state a happy person".
Presenting his last full budget in the election year, finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the state's fiscal deficit was expected to touch Rs 24,205 crore, which would be over Rs 3,000 crore less than 2017-18.
The state claims it suffered heavy losses when it was bifurcated in 2014 to form Telangana. It not only lost its capital but a heavily industrialised urban hub when Hyderabad was made a part of the new state. It has been demanding Centre's support to regain those losses.
14:22 (IST)
After TDP, now BJP plucks out its Andhra ministers
14:12 (IST)
RJD urges JD(U) to negotiate special status for Bihar like Andhra
Speaking to ANI, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said that Chandrababu Naidu took a historical step by quitting the Narendra Modi government. "Why did our chief minister take a step back? The letter was written to him to create pressure over issue of special status to Bihar. This is much needed especially with the kind of disparities here. The chief minister should muster up at least 1 percent of Naidu's courage," Jha said.
13:56 (IST)
Congress, BJP given several chances to run this country, did not fulfill expectations: KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister
13:36 (IST)
When Andhra Pradesh was created, people did not want to be treated like residue material: TDP MP and Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
13:31 (IST)
BJP made false promises to TDP to make them an ally: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
13:30 (IST)
Tried to call Modi, but he didn't come on line, says Chandrababu Naidu
"They (the Centre) are predetermined not to help the state. In the interest of our state, we have taken the decision," he said. I tried to inform the prime minister for courtesy's sake. But, he did not come on line. My OSD informed the prime minister's OSD."
13:24 (IST)
TDP ministers to meet Narendra Modi to submit resignations
The two TDP MPs and Union ministers YS Chowdary and Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening to submit their resignations, reported CNN-News18. Raju added that they were not meeting Modi to solve the problem but just to hand over their resignation. Currently, Modi is in Rajasthan to attend an International Women's Day event in Jhunjhunu and will return to New Delhi in the evening.
13:07 (IST)
TDP MP CM Ramesh arrives at Parliament wearing t-shirts with list of demands for Andhra Pradesh printed on them
13:02 (IST)
Why isn't Nitish Kumar asking for special status for Bihar?: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
12:49 (IST)
Bihar needs special status: RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha
12:42 (IST)
Meanwhile, JD(U) demands special category status for Bihar
Merely a day after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu directed its ministers at the Centre to resign over the special category status row for Andhra Pradesh, rebel leader from JD(U) Pavan Verma began demanding special category status for Bihar, reported CNN-News18.
12:28 (IST)
Will support whoever gives Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status: YSR Congress chief
YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status (SCS).
"Whoever signs the Special Category Status file will get our support," Reddy told the media in Prakasam district. He said both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cheated Andhra Pradesh by promising but not granting the SCS. - IANS
12:27 (IST)
If TDP earlier agreed to special package, why revolt over special status now?: BJP sources
12:05 (IST)
Loss of key ally TDP will be blow for BJP in Andhra Pradesh
TDP, as a matter of fact, is the only ally of the BJP south of Vindhyas. For a party which aspires to form state governments in the south, an uncharted territory except for Karnataka, BJP needs TDP in order to survive in the bifurcated state.
With no strong local leaders in the coastal and Rayalseema region, BJP's fortune is invariably linked with TDP's. Moreover, the saffron party was comparatively stronger in the Telangana region, which now is the state of Telangana.
12:02 (IST)
Ashok Gajapathi Raju, YS Chowdary to resign from Cabinet after 4 pm
TDP MPs and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and MoS Science and Technology YS Chowdary will submit their resignation to the Cabinet after 4 pm, reported CNN-News18.
11:59 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh bifurcation done in unscientific manner, says TDP leader Srinivas
After Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu directed two TDP ministers at the Centre to resign, party leader Srinivas told ANI that the bifurcation process itself was done in an unscientific and unjust manner. "No one from Andhra Pradesh was willing to bifurcate. All resources related to generation of employment were in Hyderabad. Bifurcation was not done in a scientific way and injustice done with the Andhra Pradesh," he said.
11:39 (IST)
TDP's friction with BJP over neglect of Andhra Pradesh, lack of funds made exit from NDA govt inevitable
The break-up happened on Wednesday, but seeds of discord were sown two years ago, after the Narendra Modi government didn't react to the TDP's demand — that all commitments made at the time of Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation be realised, argues this Firstpost article. Political compulsions forced Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to extend the TDP an olive branch, offering them the promise of a special package instead of special status to Andhra Pradesh, and Naidu reluctantly agreed to it.
But just when things started appearing peaceful again, the 2018 Union Budget upset Naidu again. The BJP didn't agree to any of Andhra Pradesh's demands: Special status for the state after the creation of Telangana to tide over resultant loss of revenue; financial support in establishing a new state capital at Amaravati; and the Polavaram project.
Among these, the special status issue took centrestage, as parties and leaders found themselves dipped in an inkpot of emotion in Andhra Pradesh. Public sentiment started to grow over the issue, which directly impacted a slew of grievances, including losing state capital Hyderabad to Telangana. Politicians also made it a prestige issue.
11:34 (IST)
Centre providing industrial incentives to northeastern states, why not Andhra Pradesh too, asks Chandrababu Naidu
11:27 (IST)
Other parties also backing us, says TDP MP Jaydev Galla
11:23 (IST)
BJP ministers did good work in the state, says Chandrababu Naidu
11:21 (IST)
Naidu accepts resignation of BJP ministers
TV reports have confirmed that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accepted the resignations of the two BJP ministers in the state cabinet.
11:18 (IST)
WATCH: BJP-led Centre unlikely to reach out to TDP
11:07 (IST)
This is not a crisis, but match fixing, says Renuka Chowdhury
11:03 (IST)
Bifurcation done in unjust manner, says TDP
11:00 (IST)
YSR Congress MPs protest seeking 'special category' status for Andhra
10:49 (IST)
Union minister Ramdas Athawale urges Chandrababu Naidu to reconsider his decision
Speaking to ANI, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said that it was not a good move to break away from the NDA government and appealed to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to think about his decision again. "I want to appeal to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu that he must think over this decision once again for development of people of Andhra Pradesh. They should stay with NDA," he said.
10:45 (IST)
TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh
10:26 (IST)
2019 Lok Sabha elections will be challenging for BJP, says Shiv Sena
Speaking about TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit the NDA government, Shiva Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI: "Even before TDP, Uddhav Ji had clarified his stance. Two ministers from TDP are about to resign. BJP should've thought about it. Former NDA leaders had kept the alliance together. Now it's overconfident. 2019 will be challenging for BJP."
10:19 (IST)
Took the decision to quit NDA govt after Arun Jaitley's statement, says TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu
10:11 (IST)
BJP ministers in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet tender resignations at Chandrababu Naidu's office
BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas was among those who submitted their resignations. He said that the differences between BJP and TDP "have pained us all", reported CNN-News18.
10:06 (IST)
Ashok Gajapathi Raju, YS Chowdary to make statements in Parliament today
Both are set to address the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.
10:02 (IST)
Shiv Sena expected this; allies don't have good relations with BJP now, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
09:58 (IST)
All MPs must resign from TDP-BJP alliance, says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
09:47 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh would have been granted special status if UPA was in power: Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao
09:43 (IST)
Congress asks Narendra Modi's govt to deliver on its promises, supports Andhra Pradesh
09:36 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu makes BJP look bad over special status row, but gambit may only pay off if Andhra buys sob story
Timing the departure was not easy. The TDP procrastinated ever since the Union Budget 2018 completely ignored Andhra Pradesh, argues TS Sudhir in this Firstpost article. It was then that Naidu for the first time made his displeasure public and started the process of consultations to divorce BJP.
Naidu's style of doing realpolitik is to never do anything in a hurry. In 1995, when he staged the coup to overthrow NT Rama Rao, it came on the back of several days of secret meetings with his camp followers. Likewise in 1998, when he had to take the decision on whether or not to support the Vajpayee-led NDA, he took over a week to do so. This manner of doing politics is with an eye to keep the window of dialogue open, to use the pressure to force the other side to climb down and to make it appear as a well thought-out decision arrived at after consulting everyone.
On Wednesday, when Naidu started speaking, it did not seem like it will be the endgame. Naidu's tone during his speech in the Assembly was one of hurt and beseeching, of someone left in the lurch.
It was a performance targeted at the domestic audience in Andhra Pradesh, to tell the voters that if not for the BJP, he would have achieved all that he promised four years ago.
09:33 (IST)
'Rahul Gandhi has promised us special category status; why is BJP not paying attention to state's needs': Chandrababu Naidu
Miffed with the Centre's inaction over providing the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked in the Assembly on Wednesday why the BJP wasn't responding to the needs of its alliance. "Rahul Gandhi is saying they will give ‘special category status’ to AP if they come to power. Why are you (BJP) not responding to the needs of your alliance partner?” Naidu had asked, according to this Indian Express report.
Naidu made it clear that the promise of the special category status was the only reason behind the TDP-BJP alliance and added that the saffron party had shown double standards on keeping its promises.
09:23 (IST)
BJP MLAs to resign from TDP Cabinet; no state has received as many favours as Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader
09:14 (IST)
'Not a good move, but unavoidable,' says TDP MP and MoS YS Chowdary on Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit NDA govt
09:13 (IST)
YSR Congress backs TDP's move
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his support to TDP for demanding the special category status for Andhra Pradesh, reported India Today TV. He also suggested that TDP should move a "no trust motion" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
09:06 (IST)
TDP, opposition YSR Congress have been demanding grant of special status
All parties in the state, including the ruling TDP and the main opposition YSR Congress Party, have been agitating in Delhi demanding grant of special status. Agitations are also going on across the state.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said at the time of making the alliance, the BJP had said it backed the demand for grant of special category status for Andhra Pradesh but now it was singing a different tune.
He said the promises on statehood and other financial demands of the state have not been honoured by the BJP and he could not make any compromise on the state's interest.
"TDP is not for power but for self-respect. We decided there is no point in continuing in the government," he added.
08:49 (IST)
'Will not rest till Andhra Pradesh receives special status': Andhra Pradesh Congress
08:48 (IST)
TDP MP and Union civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju seeks appointment with Modi to resign
08:35 (IST)
A short explainer on the Andhra Pradesh special status row
The reason Andhra Pradesh, led by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, is clamouring for more funds is that the state has been facing a continued massive revenue deficit since 2014 - Rs 16,000 crore (2014-15), Rs 4,598 crore (2016-17) and Rs 14,682 crore (2017-18), according to India Today.
If the state receives the special category status, it will considerably ease the financial burden on Naidu's government. Under the special category status, a state receives financial assistance in the ratio of 90:10 (Union: State) for externally aided and centrally sponsored projects, which is much higher than the Finance Commission mandated 60:40 ratio.
According to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), this deficit has been taking place due to the bifurcation of the state into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The party feels that the Centre must compensate for these losses. However, as per the India Today report, there is an another line of argument that the state has such a high revenue deficit because of the Rs 10,000 crore given as farm loan waiver.
Meanwhile finance minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Centre has already provided the state (Rs 4,000 crore) with funds. "Only Rs 139 crore is remaining," he said.
08:22 (IST)
'Centre went out of its way to help Andhra Pradesh,' says BJP
The BJP, on Wednesday night, rejected Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's charge that the Modi government neglected the state, saying the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations, but also had went out of its way to help the state.
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the Modi dispensation worked to ensure that Andhra Pradesh got full resources in the infrastructure and industrial sector after the bifurcation of the state.