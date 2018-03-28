Andhra Pradesh special status row: Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at Narendra Modi govt, says won't let Centre arm twist states

Amaravati: Attacking the Narendra Modi government over its alleged failure to fulfil promises made to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused it of playing with people's sentiments.

"You are playing with people's sentiments. It may give you temporary political benefits, but will cause permanent damage to the nation. We may differ in politics, but if it causes damage to the nation, it is not good," Naidu said.

Making a suo-moto statement in the Assembly on the all-party meeting held on Tuesday, the chief minister flayed the Modi government, vis-à-vis fulfillment of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation.

"The Centre cannot arm twist the states. It cannot happen and we will not let it happen," he asserted.

The chief minister displayed video clips of Modi’s speeches, made on different occasions, promising not only to honour the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 but also 'do much more' to the state.

Chandrababu questioned if it was co-operative federalism or 'Team India' spirit to not honour promises made to a state.

The prime minister owed an explanation to five crore people of Andhra Pradesh on this, he said, adding the Centre "cannot discriminate between states."

Noting that he had called for peaceful protests, seeking justice from the Centre, Naidu said the Centre would be happy if there was any violence "because it does not want Andhra Pradesh to develop".

Lashing out at BJP president Amit Shah once again over the nine-page letter he wrote to him last week, the TDP chief remarked that other states might be in the habit of diverting Central funds, but not Andhra Pradesh.

"We will account for every rupee (granted by the Centre), and demand and secure our funds. Development, welfare and good governance will not stop in Andhra Pradesh," he asserted.

Naidu also came down on BJP national spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao for terming the utilization certificates (UC) submitted by the state for the central grants, as 'fake'.

"Those who don’t even know what is governance are criticizing us. How can he say the UCs are fake?" he asked.

"The Centre will try to find fault with us (over-utilization of funds), so I have directed my officials to

present clear facts," he added.

The chief minister pointed out that the economic growth of Andhra Pradesh in the last four years on an average was 10.5 percent as against the national average of 7.4 percent.

"Had the government at the Centre implemented the (Reorganisation) Act, we would have grown by 12 to 13 percent. That would have led to growth in income and eradication of poverty," he noted.

It would take at least 10 more years for Andhra Pradesh to grow better than other southern states and "we have to work hard for it", he said.