Andhra Pradesh law minister hails Centre, says Congress focus only on 'marketing'

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Law P P Choudhary on Sunday said the Congress-led governments at the Centre focused only on "marketing".

He was addressing a lawyers' meeting organised by Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.

"In the last three years under Narendra Modi, the focus has been on work. But in the last 60 years of Congress rule, focus was on marketing without doing any work," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has changed the definition of politics which now means "service" while earlier it was synonymous with business, he said.

He credited the prime minister with creating a new work culture among ministers and bureaucrats.

"Under the previous regimes the poor were made vote bank, but now Modi's and government's vision is welfare of poor and farmers," Choudhary said.

On the issue of separate high courts for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the minister said as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the two states must have separate high courts (post-bifurcation).

At present the two states have a common high court.

"With regard to separate high court, the matter is sub-judice in the high court. Once order is passed by the court, we will issue necessary instructions to both the state governments for compliance of the order," he added.

"I have been told that they have identified land for setting up the high court. As far as the Central government is concerned, Rs 500 crore have been given to Andhra for construction of Raj Bhavan, secretariat and the high court," the Union minister said.