Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate supplementary results 2017 declared: Check grades on results.cgg.gov.in and bieap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared results for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first and second year supplementary and improvement exams on 8 June. Students can check their results on results.cgg.gov.in and bieap.gov.in.

The Indian Express reported that those students who failed to pass in one or more subjects, or scored below 35 percent, could give supplementary and improvement exams to get through.

At first, result of the first and second year intermediate public examinations was released on 16 April. After that the exams were held for those who had failed, from 15 May till 23 May, 2017.

This year, over 10 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam.

Here is how you can check your results:

- Log on to the official website results.cgg.gov.in or bieap.gov.in.

- Click on 'Results 2017'.

- Enter the roll number and other required details.

- Click on 'Submit'.

- Download the result and take a print out.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.