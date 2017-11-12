Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed as boat capsizes in Krishna river, rescue operations underway

At least 14 people were killed after a boat capsized in Krishna district's Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, ANI reported.

#Visuals from Andhra Pradesh: 3 died after a boat capsized in Krishna river in Krishna district's Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Rescue operation & search for the missing underway. pic.twitter.com/SKAuzFhXpz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

#UPDATE Krishna boat capsize incident: 14 bodies recovered so far #AndhraPradesh — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

The boat was navigating the Krishna river. According to IANS, there were 38 tourists on the boat belonging to a private operator. Locals rescued 15 people.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are undertaking search and rescue operations.

According to PTI, the police said that over 17 others are feared dead, but their bodies are yet to be recovered.

This incident comes after 22 people died after a boat capsized on Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. In a separate incident, at least six people had drowned in river Ganga in Bihar’s Maranchi.

