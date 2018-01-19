Budget 2018
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Anandiben Patel appointed as Madhya Pradesh governor; former Gujarat CM to replace OP Kohli

India PTI Jan 19, 2018 22:33:29 IST

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's first woman Chief Minister Anandiben Patel has been appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, government sources have confirmed.

File image of Anandiben Patel. CNN News18

File image of Anandiben Patel. CNN News18

Gujarat BJP official spokesperson Bharat Pandya congratulated the former Chief Minister on her appointment as governor on his official Twitter account on Friday.

The post of Madhya Pradesh governor was vacant and Gujarat Governor OP Kohli was assigned the charge till now.

Anandiben Patel had stepped down as chief minister in August 2016 citing overage reasons. During the 2017 state assembly elections she had refused to contest, and it was believed the BJP would assign her a larger role in politics.

She will be the second Gujarat minister from BJP to have been made a Governor. Earlier, Vajubhai Vala, a former BJP MLA from Gujarat, was made Governor of Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh will see state assembly elections this year and Patel might have been assigned the role by the saffron party high command, keeping the forthcoming polls in mind.


Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 22:33 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 22:33 PM

Also See






Union Leader: Director Sanjay Patel and cast talk about portraying mill workers' strife



Top Stories




Cricket Scores